Laronde to receive Governor General’s award for lifetime achievement

February 25, 2025 38 views

By Sam Laskaris  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Sandra Laronde, a member of Temagami First Nation in northern Ontario, is the 2025 recipient of the Lifetime Artistic Achievement in Dance honour from the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards. Laronde is a director, producer, choreographer and author, and the executive and artistic director of Red Sky Performance, a company she founded in 2000. Laronde says she’s grateful for this latest accolade that acknowledges a lifetime of work, but there’s still quite a bit more she still wants to accomplish in her career. “I don’t know why they give that to people so young,” Laronde jokingly said of the award. She said she has no plans to slow down. “My energy level is good,” she said. Laronde’s now focused on one of…

