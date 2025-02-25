National News
ticker

Dauphin-area school division revives ‘outdated’ royal anthem tradition; rainbow, treaty flags banned

February 25, 2025 44 views

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dauphin-area schools are once again being asked to play the royal anthem daily to align themselves with a dusty and controversial government regulation that has not been enforced in 30 years. Ward 4 trustee Jarri Thompson said she was “deeply disappointed” by what was decided during the latest board meeting in the Mountain View School Division. ”God Save the King will be making its return to our schools,” Thompson wrote in a post on social media. “Let me be clear: My kids won’t be standing. If that’s a problem, so be it.” During a 75-minute meeting filled with heated debate, the board of trustees discussed the God Save the King protocol and a new policy that bans the flying of rainbow and treaty…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ottawa appoints Inuk leader for external review of embattled Nutrition North program

February 25, 2025 42

By Nick Murray -CP-The federal government has appointed Inuk leader Aluki Kotierk to head an external…

Read more
National News

B.C. First Nation files Charter challenge over RCMP refusal to enforce bylaws

February 25, 2025 38

By Ashley Joannou -CP-Inaction by the RCMP has emboldened criminals to enter and stay on First…

Read more