National News
ticker

B.C. First Nation files Charter challenge over RCMP refusal to enforce bylaws

February 25, 2025 48 views

-CP-A small First Nation on British Columbia’s Central Coast is taking the attorney general of Canada to court, arguing its Charter rights have been violated because the RCMP refuses to enforce its bylaws. The Heiltsuk Tribal Council says in its lawsuit that the police are “emboldening drug dealers” and other wrongdoers to enter and stay on reserve lands by refusing to enforce its bylaws banning people engaged in dangerous activities. Elected Chief Marilyn Slett says her community in Bella Bella, B.C., is experiencing a crisis due to drugs and drug trafficking and that harms from overdoses and sexual violence are made worse because of the police refusal to enforce Heiltsuk law. Slett says if a non-Indigenous municipality, landowner or business asks for enforcement of a property law, the RCMP takes…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ottawa appoints Inuk leader for external review of embattled Nutrition North program

February 25, 2025 39

By Nick Murray -CP-The federal government has appointed Inuk leader Aluki Kotierk to head an external…

Read more
National News

B.C. First Nation files Charter challenge over RCMP refusal to enforce bylaws

February 25, 2025 34

By Ashley Joannou -CP-Inaction by the RCMP has emboldened criminals to enter and stay on First…

Read more