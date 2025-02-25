LFES takes on Blood Tribe fire dispatch service

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald Transitioning Blood Tribe Emergency Services fire dispatch to Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services will better serve Blood Tribe members, says the tribe’s fire chief. In announcing the change, Chief Travis Coleman said it will be a major step forward in enhancing the ability to respond quickly and effectively for the community. “The advancement leads for faster response times, clear communication and better coordination, ultimately improving the safety of our people and our land.” Before now, the Blood Tribe Fire Department relied on cell phones, which resulted in emergencies occasionally being missed. Coleman said having radio dispatchers will help not only streamline the process of calls, but also allow the Blood Tribe to connect with mutual aid partners. “Now we can actually…
Related Posts
Ottawa appoints Inuk leader for external review of embattled Nutrition North program
February 25, 2025 42
By Nick Murray -CP-The federal government has appointed Inuk leader Aluki Kotierk to head an external…
B.C. First Nation files Charter challenge over RCMP refusal to enforce bylaws
February 25, 2025 38
By Ashley Joannou -CP-Inaction by the RCMP has emboldened criminals to enter and stay on First…