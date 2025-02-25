National News
ticker

Dancing, honours highlight Peace Powwow

February 25, 2025 48 views

People gathered from both sides of the Canada-U.S. border to celebrate Indigenous culture, food and dance at the 25th annual International Peace Powwow. Powwows are traditional celebrations of Indigenous culture, with the International Peace Powwow being a competition of many different types of Indigenous dancing. The powwow also held honour dances for significant members of the Indigenous community on Saturday afternoon. Family members and friends were able to join the honour dance recipients to show their support as they made their way around the dance floor to the beat of an honour song. The first recipient of an honour dance was Leroy Wolf Collar, a former chief from the Siksika Nation, who is also the author of the book First Nations Self Government: 17 Roadblocks to Self Determination and One…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ottawa appoints Inuk leader for external review of embattled Nutrition North program

February 25, 2025 42

By Nick Murray -CP-The federal government has appointed Inuk leader Aluki Kotierk to head an external…

Read more
National News

B.C. First Nation files Charter challenge over RCMP refusal to enforce bylaws

February 25, 2025 38

By Ashley Joannou -CP-Inaction by the RCMP has emboldened criminals to enter and stay on First…

Read more