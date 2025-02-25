Dancing, honours highlight Peace Powwow

People gathered from both sides of the Canada-U.S. border to celebrate Indigenous culture, food and dance at the 25th annual International Peace Powwow. Powwows are traditional celebrations of Indigenous culture, with the International Peace Powwow being a competition of many different types of Indigenous dancing. The powwow also held honour dances for significant members of the Indigenous community on Saturday afternoon. Family members and friends were able to join the honour dance recipients to show their support as they made their way around the dance floor to the beat of an honour song. The first recipient of an honour dance was Leroy Wolf Collar, a former chief from the Siksika Nation, who is also the author of the book First Nations Self Government: 17 Roadblocks to Self Determination and One…



