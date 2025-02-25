National News
Another earthquake for B.C., less than four days after cities rattled

February 25, 2025 55 views

-CP-An earthquake has struck off the British Columbia coast, less than four days after major population centres were shaken by a similar-sized tremor. But Earthquakes Canada says the latest quake wasn’t felt by anyone and it occurred in the Pacific, 182 kilometres west of Port Alice in northwest Vancouver Island. It says the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 took place at 9:37 p.m. Monday at a depth of 10 kilometres. Earthquakes Canada says there’s no risk of a tsunami and there have been no reports of damage from the quake, which Emergency Info BC initially said had a magnitude of 5.2. On Friday, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake hit the southwest coast near Sechelt. Tremors were felt on the Sunshine Coast, Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island. Though several smaller aftershocks…

