Ontario PCs pledge $500-million for critical minerals processing but spending questions loom

February 25, 2025 50 views

By Darius Snieckus, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives have pledged to set up a $500-million critical mineral processing fund to invest in “strategically located” facilities to develop the province’s vast resources of lithium, graphite, zinc, cobalt and other key minerals and metals. The fund, a central economic plank in the party’s re-election platform released on Monday, is the biggest government pledge so far to build a network of refining facilities mining experts say are needed to ensure Canada reaps the benefits of producing minerals and metals important for the global energy transition. The fund would target regions home to numerous deposits of the 34 metals and minerals identified in the federal government’s critical minerals strategy as key to the defense, energy and automotive sectors, including the Ring of…

