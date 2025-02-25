National News
ticker

Ottawa appoints Inuk leader for external review of embattled Nutrition North program

February 25, 2025 42 views

By Nick Murray -CP-The federal government has appointed Inuk leader Aluki Kotierk to head an external review of a northern food subsidy program. Kotierk is the former president of Nunavut Tunngavik, which represents the territory’s Inuit, and will serve as a special representative to the northern affairs minister. Nutrition North is a food subsidy program that provides money to retailers to help bring down the high cost of groceries in some 124 communities. Some retailers have faced accusations of not applying the full subsidy to items. Kotierk will be asked to evaluate the program’s effectiveness and produce a report next year. Ottawa also announced a $20-million injection into the program. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.  …

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. First Nation files Charter challenge over RCMP refusal to enforce bylaws

February 25, 2025 38

By Ashley Joannou -CP-Inaction by the RCMP has emboldened criminals to enter and stay on First…

Read more
National News

Human trafficking is ‘calculated’ says event organizer

February 25, 2025 38

By Clint Fleury, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – Human trafficking is a much…

Read more