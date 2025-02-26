Slider
Anderson completes university rookie season with Golden Hawks

February 26, 2025 3 views
Six Nations member Brenden Anderson has completed his university rookie season with the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks men’s hockey squad.

By Sam Laskaris Writer Brenden Anderson is already looking forward to his sophomore year in the university hockey ranks. Anderson, a Six Nations member, was a rookie with the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks this season. The Golden Hawks had their season come to an end earlier this month. The squad only managed to win five out of its 28 regular season contests. As a result, the Wilfrid Laurier squad, which failed to qualify for the playoffs, finished last in the 10-team West Division of the Ontario University Athletics (OUA). The OUA also has an East Division featuring nine squads. Anderson, a 21-year-old forward, appeared in 17 of the Golden Hawks’ games. He scored three goals and added an assist. Unfortunately, his season came to an end in mid-January. That’s because…

