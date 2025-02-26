Local News
No Ontario Election 2025 polling station at Six Nations

February 26, 2025 3 views

By Joshua Santos and Lynda Powless Writers If Six Nations voters want to cast a ballot in tomorrow’s ( Feb. 27) Ontario Elections, they will have to leave Six Nations to do it. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) told Elections Ontario officials, in a closed meeting, that no voting station was to be opened at Six Nations. Election Ontario sources said the reason behind the decision was a protest that occurred the last time a poll was held at Six Nations. Instead, if Six Nations band members want to cast a ballot, they will have to go to an official polling station on Feb. 27th at Burtch Baptist Church, 352 Cockshutt Rd. in Brantford. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at which point staff will count…

