Woman facing impaired charge after vehicle found in ditch

OHSWEKEN- A Six Nations woman is facing multiple charges after police found a vehicle in the ditch on Second Line. Six Nations Police said an anonymous caller contacted police Friday, Jan.3 at about 7 a.m. saying a vehicle was in the ditch on Second Line. Six Nations Police responded to the scene where they said they found a vehicle that appeared to have been backed into the ditch. Police spoke with the lone female driver and noticed signs of impairment. The woman was arrested and transported to another local police service to conduct a breath test. As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged Myka Burning, 44, of Ohsweken, with the following criminal offences: Impaired Operation Alcohol per se Offence “80 plus” Operation while Prohibited Burning is…



