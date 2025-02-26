Canada takes on fentanyl but Indigenous communities left behind

By Joshua Santos Writer Canada is ramping up its fight against fentanyl, with new border security measures and the creation of a fentanyl czar, but in Indigenous communities, where the crisis is hitting hardest, the resources to fight back are still out of reach. The Ontario Chiefs of Police said fentanyl, a drug linked to organized crime, saw an increase in police seizures and overdose-linked deaths. It saids the uptick, coupled with supply issues of other drugs, may have contributed to an increase in overdoses across Ontario and Canada. “It’s bad all over the place but more so in Indigenous communities because of less resources and manpower for law enforcement,” said Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour. “It boils down to funding.” Montour said the police’s drug enforcement unit has…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice