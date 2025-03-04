National News
Fort Resolution RCMP seek witnesses after apparent arson, gunfire

March 4, 2025 29 views

By Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio RCMP in Fort Resolution say they are investigating an incident involving an attempt to set a home on fire. During the early hours of Monday, police said, officers received a report of shots being fired near a home on the Northwest Territories community’s Rental Road. “Police attended the scene to find an attempt had also been made to set the residence on fire,” RCMP stated. RCMP said the fire was “extinguished quickly with minimal damage” and no injuries were reported. While no suspects have been identified, RCMP said they believe witnesses who know what took place have not come forward. Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact the Fort Resolution detachment at 867-394-1111 or leave a tip via…

