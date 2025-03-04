National News
ticker

On a cold northern island, a mantra rises: ‘Greenland is not for sale’

March 4, 2025 2 views

By Luis Andres Henao NUUK, Greenland (AP) — On a boat, surrounded by snow-covered mountains and icebergs in shades of blue, Qooqu Berthelsen points to the breaking sea ice as a worrisome sign. Now, though, something is worrying him and many Greenlanders as much as the retreating ice that endangers their livelihood. “My concern,” says the 23-year-old hunter, fisher and tour company owner, “is that Trump will come and take Greenland.” He then repeats what has become a mantra for Greenlanders in the weeks since U.S. President Donald Trump pushed their Arctic homeland into the spotlight by threatening to take it over. That has ignited unprecedented interest in full independence from Denmark — a key issue in a parliamentary election on March 11. “Greenlanders don’t want to be Danish. Greenlanders…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Fort Resolution RCMP seek witnesses after apparent arson, gunfire

March 4, 2025 17

By Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio RCMP in Fort Resolution say they are…

Read more
National News

Fort McKay Métis Nation formally leaves the Alberta Metis Federation

March 4, 2025 16

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter (ANN) One of the Alberta Métis Federation’s (AMF) founding…

Read more