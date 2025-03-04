Here’s the latest as the U.S. imposes tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico

U.S. President Donald Trump today imposed tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. The president’s executive order hitting Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy, took effect at 12:01 a.m. ET. At a news conference in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined Canada’s response. He said Canada is immediately introducing 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products, and will expand them to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in 21 days. Here’s the latest news (all times Eastern): — 3:40 p.m. Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed says the tariffs, along with the sunsetting of a federal program to support Inuit children and an already high cost of living, will cause more…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice