Here’s the latest as the U.S. imposes tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico

March 4, 2025 2 views

U.S. President Donald Trump today imposed tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. The president’s executive order hitting Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy, took effect at 12:01 a.m. ET. At a news conference in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined Canada’s response. He said Canada is immediately introducing 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products, and will expand them to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in 21 days. Here’s the latest news (all times Eastern): — 3:40 p.m. Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed says the tariffs, along with the sunsetting of a federal program to support Inuit children and an already high cost of living, will cause more…

