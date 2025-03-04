Ontario rips up Starlink deal, plans to add energy surcharge in response to tariffs

By Allison Jones and Liam Casey Ontario will ban American companies from $30 billion worth of procurement contracts, rip up a $100-million Starlink deal and eradicate U.S. booze in its first wave of retaliations against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday. Ford said he will also soon impose a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity that the province sends to 1.5 million Americans in several states, and has threatened to cut off power altogether if U.S. tariffs remain place into April. He also threatened to surcharge or cut off critical mineral exports to the U.S. should the trade war linger. “We also need to be ready to dig in for a long fight,” Ford said. “We need to be ready to escalate using every tool in…



