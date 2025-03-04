National News
‘All bets are off’: B.C. pulls liquor, changes procurement after U.S. tariffs

March 4, 2025 23 views

By Ashley Joannou -CP-British Columbia Premier David Eby says the province and the country is strong enough to weather the storm in the threat to Canada’s sovereignty coming from a former friend. Eby took the unusual step of interrupting B.C.’s budget lockup to address how the province will respond after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods. He says B.C. will again be pulling liquor off store shelves from “red” Republican states and that the government will prioritize purchasing Canadian products first, with a focus on provincial products. Eby says that change to procurement policy would normally be considered a trade violation, but after Trump’s move “all bets are off.” He says they’ll be working closely with Indigenous, business and labour leaders to accelerate major projects in the…

