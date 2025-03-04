Ontario rips up Starlink deal, plans to add energy surcharge in response to tariffs

By Allison Jones and Liam Casey Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed Tuesday the province will ban American companies from procurement contracts and rip up a $100-million Starlink deal after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods. That comes after the Liquor Control Board of Ontario said it will stop buying and selling U.S. alcohol. Ford said he will soon impose a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity that the province sends to 1.5 million Americans in several different states, and has threatened to cut off power altogether if U.S. tariffs remain place into April. He also threatened to surcharge or cut off critical mineral exports to the U.S. should the trade war linger. “We also need to be ready to dig in for a long fight,” Ford said….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice