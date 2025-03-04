National News
ticker

Buffy Sainte-Marie says she never denied having American citizenship, has returned her Order of Canada

March 4, 2025 41 views

By David Friend Buffy Sainte-Marie says she has returned her Order of Canada “with a good heart” and reasserts that she never lied about her identity. In her first statement since she was stripped of the award, the singer-songwriter says that she’s an American citizen and holds a U.S. passport but was adopted as a young adult by a Cree family in Saskatchewan. She tells The Canadian Press that she “made it completely clear” she was not Canadian to Rideau Hall, as well as to former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau when he invited her to perform for Queen Elizabeth in 1977. Rideau Hall has not given a reason for terminating her Order of Canada earlier this year. The Governor General’s website says non-Canadians are eligible “if their contributions have…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Buffy Sainte-Marie lost two jubilee medals as part of Order of Canada cancellation: Rideau Hall

March 4, 2025 13

By David Friend -CP-The recent termination of Buffy Sainte-Marie’s Order of Canada came with the cancellation…

Read more
National News

Here’s the latest as the U.S. imposes tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico

March 4, 2025 11

U.S. President Donald Trump today imposed tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. The president’s executive…

Read more