National News
ticker

Tariffs on Canadian crude to drive up pump prices in U.S., analyst says

March 4, 2025 33 views

By Lauren Krugel Motorists in some U.S. regions can expect to take a hit at the pump thanks to tariffs on Canadian oil imports, a gas price analyst says, as President Donald Trump has pressed ahead with a 10 per cent levy on energy. The northeastern United States can expect to see the quickest and biggest pump price increases, as much of that region’s fuel comes directly from the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John, N.B., GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan wrote in a blog post Tuesday. “By mid-March 2025, the Northeast could expect fuel prices — including gasoline, diesel, and other petroleum products — to be 20-40 cents (US) per gallon higher,” he wrote. “For a typical 15-gallon fill-up, that’s an additional US$3-US$6 every time you visit the pump.” De…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Buffy Sainte-Marie lost two jubilee medals as part of Order of Canada cancellation: Rideau Hall

March 4, 2025 13

By David Friend -CP-The recent termination of Buffy Sainte-Marie’s Order of Canada came with the cancellation…

Read more
National News

Here’s the latest as the U.S. imposes tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico

March 4, 2025 11

U.S. President Donald Trump today imposed tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. The president’s executive…

Read more