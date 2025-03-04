Tariffs on Canadian crude to drive up pump prices in U.S., analyst says

By Lauren Krugel Motorists in some U.S. regions can expect to take a hit at the pump thanks to tariffs on Canadian oil imports, a gas price analyst says, as President Donald Trump has pressed ahead with a 10 per cent levy on energy. The northeastern United States can expect to see the quickest and biggest pump price increases, as much of that region’s fuel comes directly from the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John, N.B., GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan wrote in a blog post Tuesday. “By mid-March 2025, the Northeast could expect fuel prices — including gasoline, diesel, and other petroleum products — to be 20-40 cents (US) per gallon higher,” he wrote. “For a typical 15-gallon fill-up, that’s an additional US$3-US$6 every time you visit the pump.” De…



