Minister eyes 2031 completion date for Nunavut fibre internet project

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Four Nunavut communities could get high-speed fibre optic internet in about six years, says Community and Government Services Minister David Joanasie. Once completed, the project would connect Iqaluit, Kimmirut, Kinngait and Coral Harbour to Nunavik’s Tamaani Internet network via an underwater cable near Salluit. “It’s going to take a couple of years to link up all the communities,” Joanasie said in an interview Monday. “Our current timeline to get everything done, according to our statement of work, we’re looking at up until 2031 to have it completed by.” The CRTC announced last year it conditionally approved $271.9 million for the project. One condition was that Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., which is responsible for ensuring obligations made to Nunavut Inuit under the Nunavut…



Add Your Voice