Alberta Firefighting support boosted at community level

March 5, 2025 41 views

By George Lee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Macleod Gazette The government is throwing fuel on the firefighting in Alberta communities this year to bolster public safety. More support for training and response is being combined with enhanced collaboration to “help keep Albertans and their communities safe,” said Tany Yao, the UCP member for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo. The government is providing $585,000 to support municipal fire services and the Alberta Fire Chiefs Association. The funding is earmarked for service improvements to training, governance, local supports and other areas. A one-time increase of $500,000 goes to the province’s program of fire services training, bringing the grant total to $1 million this year. The money is available to all municipalities, Métis settlements and First Nations. “Emergency situations bring an uncertainty that can…

