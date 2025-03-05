National News
Canada is now in a trade war with the U.S. — here’s what you need to know to prepare for it

March 5, 2025 48 views

By Xiaodan Pan, Associate,  Benny Mantin and Martin Dresner United States President Donald Trump has officially imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, sending shockwaves through Canadian consumers and businesses. The decision escalates tensions in an increasingly fragile relationship between the countries, marking a significant shift in North American economic ties. The unfolding trade war between is expected to have far-reaching consequences for people and businesses on both sides of the border. How can Canadians navigate the trade war and minimize the financial strain of the tariffs? As experts in supply chain management, we aim to break down the impact of these tariffs and offer practical strategies for Canadians to help navigate the economic turbulence ahead. How consumers react to trade wars When the news of a…

