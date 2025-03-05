Indigenous speakers talk about the road they walk as two-spirit people

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald Before settlers arrived on Turtle Island, what would later become North America, each tribe had roles for each gender. There were some members who played a part in both roles, who were considered sacred among tribes. Today they are known as two-spirit people. This identity was the belief of having both the feminine and masculine spirits in oneself and is considered more of a spiritual identity than a sexual one. When settlers arrived, Indigenous people suffered a cultural genocide, including the knowledge and respect of two-spirt people. Last Friday, All My Relations and Q-Space, two clubs for the University of Lethbridge, joined forces to bring an information session to raise awareness about two-spirit people. Three two-spirit individuals shared their experiences at…
