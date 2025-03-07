National News
ticker

Local First Nation signs letter of intent for major data centre

March 7, 2025 24 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local northeast First Nation has taken a bold step towards building a data centre within Fort St. John. In a March 5th press release, Prophet River First Nation (PRFN) announced it has signed a letter of intent with ABCT Pacific. The size, scope and cost of the project will be determined through a feasibility process both parties have entered, with PRFN being the majority owner. The letter of intent means PRFN will explore the construction and operation of a major data centre, according to the release. Data centres are storage facilities for computing machines and the hardware they require, such as servers, data storage drives and networking equipment. ABCT Pacific, a division of Alberta Clean Technologies…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Rebate from Mohawk Online funds water in Kahnawake

March 7, 2025 23

By Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) has announced a…

Read more
National News

Possible cougar sighting caught on video

March 7, 2025 29

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun A suspected cougar sighting has been viewed…

Read more