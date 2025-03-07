Local First Nation signs letter of intent for major data centre

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local northeast First Nation has taken a bold step towards building a data centre within Fort St. John. In a March 5th press release, Prophet River First Nation (PRFN) announced it has signed a letter of intent with ABCT Pacific. The size, scope and cost of the project will be determined through a feasibility process both parties have entered, with PRFN being the majority owner. The letter of intent means PRFN will explore the construction and operation of a major data centre, according to the release. Data centres are storage facilities for computing machines and the hardware they require, such as servers, data storage drives and networking equipment. ABCT Pacific, a division of Alberta Clean Technologies…



