Possible cougar sighting caught on video

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun A suspected cougar sighting has been viewed by thousands of Westman residents after an animal was recorded walking through a Waywayseecappo field in broad daylight on Wednesday. Danielle Shingoose of Waywayseecappo First Nation told the Sun she caught the video, which was taken at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday. A large four-legged animal with a long tail is seen walking in a field before it enters a forested area, at maximum distance as her camera can zoom. “I was just about to take out the trash and I looked out the window and saw something moving in the field,” said Shingoose. “It looked like a big cat, so I took my phone out and started recording.” Shingoose zoomed her camera through her…



