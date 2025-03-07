Rebate from Mohawk Online funds water in Kahnawake

By Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) has announced a one-time rebate for the annual $59 water fee, which is in part due to funds “repatriated” as a result of Mohawk Online’s partnership with Entain coming to an end last year. “We’re trying to give financial relief to our community members, and this is a very small gesture but it’s something, after all,” said MCK chief Ryan Montour. An MCK press release from Monday morning quoted MCK grand chief Cody Diabo as saying that the rebate is “thanks to income that was generated through the sale of Mohawk Online,” though Montour clarified that Mohawk Online was not in fact sold when it ended its partnership with Entain. “It definitely wasn’t sold, it was probably…
