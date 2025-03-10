Dow drops 950, and Wall Street flirts with its worst day in years on worries about the economy

By Stan Choe NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. stock market’s sell-offis cutting deeper Monday, and it’s flirting with its worst day in years as Wall Street questions how much pain President Donald Trump will let the economy endure through tariffs and other policies in order to get what he wants. The S&P 500 was down 3% in late trading, which would be its sharpest drop since the highest inflation in generations was shredding budgets in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 956 points, or 2.2%, with a little more than a half-hour remaining in trading, and the Nasdaq composite was 4.3% lower. The main measure of the U.S. stock market is on track for a seventh swing of more than 1%, up or down, in the last…



