National News
ticker

Dow drops 950, and Wall Street flirts with its worst day in years on worries about the economy

March 10, 2025 25 views

By Stan Choe NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. stock market’s sell-offis cutting deeper Monday, and it’s flirting with its worst day in years as Wall Street questions how much pain President Donald Trump will let the economy endure through tariffs and other policies in order to get what he wants. The S&P 500 was down 3% in late trading, which would be its sharpest drop since the highest inflation in generations was shredding budgets in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 956 points, or 2.2%, with a little more than a half-hour remaining in trading, and the Nasdaq composite was 4.3% lower. The main measure of the U.S. stock market is on track for a seventh swing of more than 1%, up or down, in the last…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

No Child Left Behind – Customary adoptions now possible in Cree communities

March 10, 2025 16

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation Long before European contact, customary adoption was…

Read more
National News

Ontario ditches Starlink deal, leaving remote communities with few alternatives

March 10, 2025 19

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario government killed its $100-million deal with Elon…

Read more