Xavier Kataquapil: UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY

By Xavier Kataquapil, Writer Winter flu season is causing all kinds of sickness and notably for our senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems. This past couple of weeks have been so hard as two of my favourite Elders have passed. John Mercier of Timmins and Ignace Koostachin from my home community in Attawapiskat. They will always have a place in my heart and memories and they were known and well respected far and wide. John started out with a vibrant French Canadian family and at a young age excelled in hockey. He progressed to the point that he was playing at high levels and although he had his aim on the NHL he got sidetracked when he met his wild Irish Rose Celia Dunn from Iroquois Falls. The…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice