Conservative book-ban group crashes Kindergarten open houses

March 13, 2025 38 views

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter WINNIPEG, MAN.,-Members of a conspiracy theorist group have been showing up uninvited to kindergarten open houses in Winnipeg to warn young families about “pornographic” content in public schools. The Pembina Trails School Division recently contacted Action4Canada —  described as a radical conservative group with a mandate to protect “family, faith and freedom” — to request representatives stay off its properties. “Schools must be safe and caring environments free from unauthorized demonstrations, protests, or propaganda,” superintendent Shelley Amos said in a statement to the Free Press. A4C members have gone to at least eight division campuses in recent weeks to distribute brochures and, in some cases, approach parents and students directly to discuss their cause. “Individuals who do not have a reason to be…

