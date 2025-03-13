National News
Randy Littlechild broke barriers as Alberta’s first Certified First Nations Medic

March 13, 2025 23 views

By Kinnukana, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter (ANNews) – Randy Littlechild, member of the Ermineskin First Nation, is a dedicated First Nationsleader in the field of healthcare. He currently serves as the Executive Director of Maskwacis Health Services (MHS), an organization committed to providing holistic healthcare to the Maskwacis Cree Nations, which include the Samson, Ermineskin, Louis Bull, and Montana First Nations. In addition to his role at MHS, Randy Littlechild was elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors for the First NationsHealth Consortium (FNHC) on October 1, 2024. A founding member of the FNHC, he has been an active board member since 2017, contributing to the organization’s mission to enhance health services for First Nations children and families across Alberta. Randy was born at the Charles Camsell Hospital…

