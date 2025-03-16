National News
Trump pledges to ‘expose’ his enemies in political speech at Justice Department

March 16, 2025 44 views

By Eric Tucker, Alanna Durkin Richer And Zeke Miller WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trumppledged to “expose” his enemies during a norm-breaking political speech Friday at the Justice Department in which he aired a litany of grievances about the criminal cases he faced and vowed retribution for what he described as the “lies and abuses that have occurred within these walls.” The speech was meant to rally support for Trump administration policies on violent crime, drugs and illegal immigration. But it also functioned as a triumphant forum for the president to boast about having emerged legally and politically unscathed from two federal prosecutions that one year ago had threatened to torpedo his presidential prospects but were dismissed after his election win last fall. Though other presidents have spoken from the…

