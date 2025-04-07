National News
ticker

Lil’wat Forestry featured in new documentary

April 7, 2025 125 views

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine Lil’wat Forest Ventures (LFV) is the focus of the first episode of a new documentary series launched by the B.C. Silviculture Innovation Program (SIP). The multi-part series, Out On A Limb, is sharing innovative forest management practices from around the province. “The series helps tell stories to inspire and motivate practitioners who are carrying out innovative forestry practices by celebrating creative solutions to complex problems,” shared SIP extension specialist Gillian Chow-Fraser in a release. Silviculture refers to the growing and cultivation of trees with the goal of meeting a diverse range of social and economic needs. The B.C. SIP was born of the 2020 Old Growth Strategy Review, which provided 14 recommendations for old-growth forest management aimed at boosting the adoption…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba chief accused of child sex assault attacked outside court, trial halted

April 7, 2025 143

By Brittany Hobson Court has heard that the chief of a Manitoba First Nation was attacked…

Read more
National News

Kanesatake app launches

April 7, 2025 136

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door A new Mohawk Council of Kanesatake…

Read more