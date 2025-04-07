Lil’wat Forestry featured in new documentary

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine Lil’wat Forest Ventures (LFV) is the focus of the first episode of a new documentary series launched by the B.C. Silviculture Innovation Program (SIP). The multi-part series, Out On A Limb, is sharing innovative forest management practices from around the province. “The series helps tell stories to inspire and motivate practitioners who are carrying out innovative forestry practices by celebrating creative solutions to complex problems,” shared SIP extension specialist Gillian Chow-Fraser in a release. Silviculture refers to the growing and cultivation of trees with the goal of meeting a diverse range of social and economic needs. The B.C. SIP was born of the 2020 Old Growth Strategy Review, which provided 14 recommendations for old-growth forest management aimed at boosting the adoption…



