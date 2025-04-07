Manitoba chief accused of child sex assault attacked outside court, trial halted

By Brittany Hobson Court has heard that the chief of a Manitoba First Nation was attacked outside a Winnipeg courthouse on what was supposed to be the second day of his trial on child sex assault charges. The lawyer for Christopher Traverse asked for an adjournment on Monday, telling a provincial court judge that Traverse was assaulted before entering the court building and two people have been arrested. “(Traverse) needs some time and isn’t in a physical position to be with us in court,” Candace Olson told Judge Stacy Cawley. “Going forward, we’re going to need some extra security measures in this courtroom.” Olson declined to provide any additional details outside the courtroom. Winnipeg police confirmed in an email they received a call of an assault outside the courts building,…



