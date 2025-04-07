Kanesatake app launches

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door A new Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) app, MCK Connect, launched this week for iPhone and Android, promising community members a new way to communicate with Council and stay up to date on announcements and job opportunities. “This was like my baby, so it feels like I’m a mother all over again, kind of. I’m very proud of the fact that I’ve seen it come to fruition,” said MCK chief Amy Beauvais, who focused on ideas to improve MCK’s communications when participating in a First Nations Executive Education (FNEE) program at HEC Montreal in 2023. “I did run a campaign of how are we going to fix our communications problem, and this addresses that issue,” Beauvais said. “The community was…



