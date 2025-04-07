Battle for support follows ouster of Kanesatake grand chief

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Moving to take the reins of the narrative in the wake of a Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) Ethics Commission ruling that the grand chief has vacated his seat, the remaining MCK chiefs brought their case to the media this week. External governments that refuse to recognize the authority of the decision are spurning Kanesatake’s right to self-governance, they argued at a press conference Wednesday at Oka Park. “It’s important to get the message out there that that matter’s been decided, and he is no longer on Council,” said MCK chief Brant Etienne of Victor Bonspille, who was ousted from his position as grand chief in the March 26 decision. Bonspille has continued claiming the office, however, even appearing at…



