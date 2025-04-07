National News
ticker

Battle for support follows ouster of Kanesatake grand chief

April 7, 2025 58 views

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Moving to take the reins of the narrative in the wake of a Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) Ethics Commission ruling that the grand chief has vacated his seat, the remaining MCK chiefs brought their case to the media this week. External governments that refuse to recognize the authority of the decision are spurning Kanesatake’s right to self-governance, they argued at a press conference Wednesday at Oka Park. “It’s important to get the message out there that that matter’s been decided, and he is no longer on Council,” said MCK chief Brant Etienne of Victor Bonspille, who was ousted from his position as grand chief in the March 26 decision. Bonspille has continued claiming the office, however, even appearing at…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kanesatake app launches

April 7, 2025 57

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door A new Mohawk Council of Kanesatake…

Read more
National News

Esk’etemc rally calls for investigation into school district, alleging ‘bullying and racial violence’

April 7, 2025 67

By Dionne Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Esk’etemc First Nation leaders and dozens of community…

Read more