Esk’etemc rally calls for investigation into school district, alleging ‘bullying and racial violence’

April 7, 2025 67 views

By Dionne Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Esk’etemc First Nation leaders and dozens of community members protested this week against what they said is ongoing bullying and racism within the Cariboo-Chilcotin School District. Many participants carried drums and rattles, and sang a Secwépemc song, as the group and its supporters walked to the School District 27 (SD27) offices in Williams Lake on Tuesday. They called for an independent investigation, and changes to how the district handles complaints. “For many years now, we’ve been hearing terrible stories from our children, Youth, language teachers and support workers of the bullying and racial violence they’ve experienced within School District number 27,” said Calvin Dubray, Esk’etemc’s education director, speaking to rally participants. The district, headquartered in Williams Lake, has schools in more than…

