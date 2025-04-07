National News
ticker

Lakota artist smudges the former gold mine inside the Black Hills

April 7, 2025 61 views

By Graham Lee Brewer When Lakota artist Marty Two Bulls Jr. looks at the Black Hills of South Dakota, he doesn’t just see its natural beauty. He also sees a scar cut deep into the heart of the universe. The mountain range is central to the origin story of several tribal nations, including his, and it has become an international symbol of the ongoing struggle for Indigenous land rights and the destruction of sacred sites. To the Lakota, Mount Rushmore is the most visible scar on the mountains. The former gold mine beneath is another, and that’s what motivated Two Bulls to use his performance art to cleanse it. “You hear ‘land back’, and it means a lot of different things to different people,” he said, referring to the Indigenous-led…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kanesatake app launches

April 7, 2025 62

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door A new Mohawk Council of Kanesatake…

Read more
National News

Battle for support follows ouster of Kanesatake grand chief

April 7, 2025 59

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Moving to take the reins of…

Read more