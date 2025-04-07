BC Wildfire Service schedules prescribed burn for Saulteau FirstNations

National News
By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — Saulteau First Nations has prescribed “agricultural burns” taking place on its territory this weekend as wildfire season approaches. The burnings began on Thursday, April 3rd and will last until Saturday, April 5th, weather permitting. The burns are being done with the assistance of the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS). Its purpose is to reduce the risk of grass fires and provide cross-training for both SFN and BCWS staff. A post on SFN’s website says residents located on the reserve or within the area of Moberly Lake may “see smoke” during the weekend. Travellers along Highways 29 and 97 may “notice smoke” during the burn. Questions, comments and concerns can be addressed to SFN’s occupational and health safety and emergency…

