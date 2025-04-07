National News
ticker

Gits’iis Tribe calls for removal of totem poles outside Prince Rupert’s Civic Centre

April 7, 2025 62 views

By Radha Agarwal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View Citing a history of cultural faux pas, the Gits’iis Tribe of the Ts’msyen Nation, whose ancestral lands encompass the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre site, is demanding the removal of the three totem poles outside it. “These poles came [to Prince Rupert]. They had no business being here,” said Guu Gaa Jung (Symbia Barnaby). Barnaby, founder of Healing Nation Coaching and Consulting and a traditional helper, was tasked by Gits’iis Na’aa Sigidyem Hana’ak [matriarch] to help facilitate discussions with the City of Prince Rupert regarding the totem poles in question. Barnaby explains that the three poles were uprooted from villages on Haida Gwaii in the 1930s and transported to Prince Rupert (on Ts’msyen territory), where they were erected in places…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kanesatake app launches

April 7, 2025 58

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door A new Mohawk Council of Kanesatake…

Read more
National News

Battle for support follows ouster of Kanesatake grand chief

April 7, 2025 59

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Moving to take the reins of…

Read more