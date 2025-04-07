First Nation plots wastewater plant to process rural residents’ poop

By Josh Kozelj, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fraser Valley Current A local First Nation has a plan to deal with the Fraser Valley’s rural poop. The Leq’á:mel First Nation’s economic development corporation wants to build a $50 million facility to process the region’s waste and turn some of it into fertilizer. If approved, the roughly 66,000-square-foot building would be located on the southern banks of the Fraser River, between Chilliwack and Sumas mountains. There are hopes the project could take in waste from rural regions of the Fraser Valley, four years after Chilliwack and Abbotsford stopped accepting trucked liquid waste from unincorporated communities. All clogged up Leq’á:mel, like many First Nations and rural communities, does not have a centralized waste system. It stores its sludge in septic tanks and has…



