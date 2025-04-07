National News
ticker

Bradley George Saunders, arrested for 2nd Degree Murder

April 7, 2025 124 views

    Bradley George Saunders has been arrrested BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police Service (BPS)  has arrested a  city man wanted for second degree murder. Bradley George Saunders was arrested Friday, April 4,2025 at about 10:12 p.m. after a brief foot pursuit in the area of Queen Street and Darling Street. The BPS  said they “would like to highlight the collaborative efforts of several units in the successful apprehension of Saunders. Members of our Criminal Intelligence Unit, Drug & Firearm Enforcement Unit, Emergency Response Team, and General Uniform Patrol all played key roles in locating and taking him into custody. Additionally, our Forensic Identification Unit continues to process various pieces of evidence related to the investigation.” BPS said during  Saunder’s arrest, a search  resulted in the discovery of suspected crystal meth. Saunders…

