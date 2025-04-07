Bradley George Saunders, arrested for 2nd Degree Murder

Bradley George Saunders has been arrrested BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police Service (BPS) has arrested a city man wanted for second degree murder. Bradley George Saunders was arrested Friday, April 4,2025 at about 10:12 p.m. after a brief foot pursuit in the area of Queen Street and Darling Street. The BPS said they “would like to highlight the collaborative efforts of several units in the successful apprehension of Saunders. Members of our Criminal Intelligence Unit, Drug & Firearm Enforcement Unit, Emergency Response Team, and General Uniform Patrol all played key roles in locating and taking him into custody. Additionally, our Forensic Identification Unit continues to process various pieces of evidence related to the investigation.” BPS said during Saunder’s arrest, a search resulted in the discovery of suspected crystal meth. Saunders…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice