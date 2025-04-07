National News
ticker

Poilievere blasts Liberals lost decade of leadership in raucous speech before 3,000 supporters in Penticton

April 7, 2025 131 views

By Keith Lacey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre used the term “Lost Liberal Decade” almost a dozen times, promising better days ahead when his Conservative Party becomes government in the upcoming federal election. He spoke during a raucous rally of supporters in Penticton late Saturday afternoon. Poilievre, who held a press conference in Osoyoos earlier Saturday morning, spent much of his one-hour speech highlighting the failures of the Liberal Party and new leader Mark Carney, while promising economic prosperity and renewal for Canadians from coast to coast if elected in the upcoming federal election on April 29. Speaking before a packed house of supporters, estimated at close to 3,000, in a warehouse in the Innovation District, Poilievre gave a rousing address as…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kanesatake app launches

April 7, 2025 62

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door A new Mohawk Council of Kanesatake…

Read more
National News

Battle for support follows ouster of Kanesatake grand chief

April 7, 2025 59

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Moving to take the reins of…

Read more