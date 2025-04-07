Poilievere blasts Liberals lost decade of leadership in raucous speech before 3,000 supporters in Penticton

By Keith Lacey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre used the term “Lost Liberal Decade” almost a dozen times, promising better days ahead when his Conservative Party becomes government in the upcoming federal election. He spoke during a raucous rally of supporters in Penticton late Saturday afternoon. Poilievre, who held a press conference in Osoyoos earlier Saturday morning, spent much of his one-hour speech highlighting the failures of the Liberal Party and new leader Mark Carney, while promising economic prosperity and renewal for Canadians from coast to coast if elected in the upcoming federal election on April 29. Speaking before a packed house of supporters, estimated at close to 3,000, in a warehouse in the Innovation District, Poilievre gave a rousing address as…



