National News
ticker

Calls mount for Poilievre to pull Conservative candidate Aaron Gunn

April 7, 2025 120 views

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer The chorus of First Nations leaders denouncing North Island-Powell River Conservative candidate Aaron Gunn continues to rise. The leaders are urging federal leader Pierre Poilievre to remove him for social media posts that “ advance residential school denialism,” they said in a statement released Thursday. The First Nations Leadership Council said its members are angered and disturbed, joining calls for the Conservatives to drop Gunn as a candidate for his “horrific and offensive posts” on X (formerly Twitter) between 2019 and 2021. In his tweets, Gunn argues the treatment of Indigenous people isn’t genocide, while other posts vigorously defend the legacy of the country’s first prime minister, John A MacDonald. Denying that Indigenous people faced genocide in Canada and saying…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kanesatake app launches

April 7, 2025 58

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door A new Mohawk Council of Kanesatake…

Read more
National News

Battle for support follows ouster of Kanesatake grand chief

April 7, 2025 59

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Moving to take the reins of…

Read more