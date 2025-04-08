National News
Sex abuse trial of former ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor in Nevada is again postponed

April 8, 2025 48 views

By Rio Yamat LAS VEGAS (AP) — The sex abuse trial of former “Dances with Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse in Nevada has again been postponed. A judge on Monday moved the start of the trial in state court in Las Vegas to Aug. 4. The 48-year-old had been scheduled to stand trial next week on charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for years in the Las Vegas area. Craig Mueller, Chasing Horse’s lawyer, said in a motion filed Friday that he needs more time to prepare and interview witnesses. It’s the latest in a series of delays since Chasing Horse was arrested and indicted in early 2023. Chasing Horse has pleaded not guilty to 21 felonies, including sexual assault of a minor under 16, kidnapping and…

