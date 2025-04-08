National News
YG introduces changes to hunting and fishing regulations for 2025-2026 season

April 8, 2025 62 views

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Changes to hunting and fishing regulations in the Yukon are now in effect. The changes mostly address the number of deer permits and moose permit hunt authorizations available. Conservation measures are also being introduced. The number of deer permits now stands at 20, with two additional youth permits for hunters aged 14 to 15. There will now be 16 adult permits, not 10, split between two areas. The number of moose permit hunt authorizations will increase from seven to 15 in the Fish Lake and Mount Lorne Moose Management Unit areas. Each unit gets four new permits apiece. The Braeburn elk hunt will be closed for the 2025 to 2026 season to support population recovery, and the bison hunting season will…

