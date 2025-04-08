National News
ticker

Showing Their Potential – Quebec Indigenous Science Fair fosters scientific innovation

April 8, 2025 57 views

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation The Quebec Indigenous Science Fair (QISF) brought 80 students from 21 Indigenous communities to the Cree and Inuit communities of Whapmagoostui and Kuujjuaraapik March 18-20, an event co-hosted by the Cree School Board and Kativik Ilisarniliriniq. This year marked the event’s 25th anniversary, which has been organized by the Quebec Aboriginal Science and Engineering Association (QASEA) since 1998. The science competition aims to foster innovation and scientific interest among Indigenous youth while promoting public speaking. “I am really impressed by the quality of the projects,” said QASEA president Marc Lalande. “We see more and more projects related to culture and history. Students are proud to talk about their Elders’ knowledge. We need visibility for the good things happening in communities.” Each…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

More than a department store: The long, complicated legacy behind Hudson’s Bay Company

April 8, 2025 64

By Heather Whiteside, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Waterloo The bankruptcy of the Hudson’s…

Read more
National News

‘Just respect the fire’: Returning cultural burns to a parched Okanagan landscape brings risk and reward

April 8, 2025 57

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Growing up in the bush in the mountains…

Read more