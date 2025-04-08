Showing Their Potential – Quebec Indigenous Science Fair fosters scientific innovation

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation The Quebec Indigenous Science Fair (QISF) brought 80 students from 21 Indigenous communities to the Cree and Inuit communities of Whapmagoostui and Kuujjuaraapik March 18-20, an event co-hosted by the Cree School Board and Kativik Ilisarniliriniq. This year marked the event’s 25th anniversary, which has been organized by the Quebec Aboriginal Science and Engineering Association (QASEA) since 1998. The science competition aims to foster innovation and scientific interest among Indigenous youth while promoting public speaking. “I am really impressed by the quality of the projects,” said QASEA president Marc Lalande. “We see more and more projects related to culture and history. Students are proud to talk about their Elders’ knowledge. We need visibility for the good things happening in communities.” Each…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice