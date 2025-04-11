National News
Kitselas First Nation in northwestern B.C. votes in favour of self-governance

April 11, 2025 49 views

  Members of the Kitselas First Nation in British Columbia’s Skeena Valley region have voted to become self-governing. The nation says in a news release that more than 96 per cent of its enrolled voters took part in the ratification on Thursday. It says 85 per cent of voters ticked Yes for the treaty, while 81 per cent voted Yes for its constitution. The nation says the vote means it will no longer be “controlled by Canada’s Indian Act” and will work for the next three years to implement the treaty. It says under the treaty, enrolled citizens will be able to vote in elections, receive treaty benefits, exercise their rights and run for elected office. Christine Boyle, B.C.’s minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation, congratulated the nation on Friday,…

