Valemount says businesses facing shutdown amid B.C. government ‘inaction’

April 11, 2025 212 views

By Peter Shokeir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Jasper Fitzhugh The Village of Valemount is accusing the British Columbia government of “inaction” for failing to provide financial relief for businesses impacted by the 2024 Jasper wildfire. Valemount Mayor Owen Torgerson described his experience lobbying his provincial government as “frustrating” and emphasized how dire the economic situation was for his community. “We’ve seen closures, whether that’s temporary or permanent,” Torgerson said. “We’ve seen curtailment of hours. We’re hearing of layoffs, so it’s a mix [of situations]. The business community, regardless of what sector you’re in, has been impacted immensely.” Last summer, the Jasper wildfire forced thousands to evacuate to Valemount and closed regional highways. To mitigate the indirect impacts of the wildfire on local businesses, the Village is now seeking $1.5 million…

