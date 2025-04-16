Grassy Narrows grassroots hold rally in Kenora

KENORA – Grassy Narrows community members hosted a rally Tuesday afternoon in downtown Kenora to send a message to federal politicians: Respect First Nations’ right to say no to nuclear waste disposal. The rally followed an email sent “on behalf of families from Grassy Narrows First Nation” to the members of Parliament for Kenora-Kiiwetinoong, Thunder Bay-Rainy River, Thunder Bay-Superior North and three other northern Ontario ridings. That letter asks each MP “to clearly state your position on the proposed nuclear waste disposal site near Ignace during this (April 28) federal election.” The Nuclear Waste Management Organization, a federally mandated body funded by Canada’s nuclear power producers, wants to construct a deep-underground repository for spent nuclear fuel at a site west of Ignace and east of Wabigoon Lake First Nation. “Voters…
Related Posts
Beardmore, Nakina losing skating rinks
April 16, 2025 62
By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source GREENSTONE — Municipal councillors decided Monday…
Hand games tournament returning to Ecole Providence
April 16, 2025 61
By Emily Plihal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, South Peace News Ecole Providence in McLennan is excited…